PUMA SE/ADR’s (PUMSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday, October 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. PUMA SE/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

About PUMA SE/ADR

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

