Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.61.

NYSE:AWI opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

