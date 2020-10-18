Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Increased by Analyst

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – B.Riley Securit raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. B.Riley Securit currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $3,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.