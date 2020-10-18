Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Lifted by Analyst

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

OMF stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 61.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 427,464 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 126.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 270,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 203,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

