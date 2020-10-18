Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Reduced by Analyst

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Matador Resources stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 4.79. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 314,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 136,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

