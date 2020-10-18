Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nautilus in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NLS stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $701.23 million, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

