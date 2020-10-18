Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $7.71 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

