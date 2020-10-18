Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Increased by Analyst

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

AOS stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,063. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.