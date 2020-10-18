Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $378,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $120,118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $14,110,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

