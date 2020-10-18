Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

JELD stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. FMR LLC increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 142,601 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

