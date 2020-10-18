Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.46 on Friday. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,821,000 after buying an additional 344,881 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,124,000 after purchasing an additional 382,548 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

