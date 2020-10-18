Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.