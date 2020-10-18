Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Progressive Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Progressive by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

