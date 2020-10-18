Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stepan in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

SCL opened at $115.04 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $132,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $52,702.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,501.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $48,513.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

