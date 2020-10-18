Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.19.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 127,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

