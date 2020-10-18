Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut by Boenning Scattergood

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SASR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

