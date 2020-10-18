Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 79.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.55 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

