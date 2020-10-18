R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00.

On Monday, August 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50.

FSLR stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 440,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.