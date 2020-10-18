Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,344,296.00 in Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) major shareholder Iv Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 668,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $5,344,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

