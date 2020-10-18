RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $31,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $36,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $26,240.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $24,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $21,540.00.

RAPT opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

