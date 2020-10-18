Raymond James Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$2.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.14%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

