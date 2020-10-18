Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $7.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on RWT shares. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:RWT opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $943.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 156,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

