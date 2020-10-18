REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.57.

RGNX stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.91.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

