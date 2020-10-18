Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.03. Reliability shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 20,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.