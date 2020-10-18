RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

