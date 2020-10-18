ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.33

Shares of ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.33 and traded as low as $91.85. ReNeuron Group shares last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 90,384 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.64.

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported GBX (35.90) (($0.47)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (50.20) (($0.66)) by GBX 14.30 ($0.19). Analysts forecast that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -78.4800027 earnings per share for the current year.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

