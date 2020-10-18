Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens Corning’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

NYSE OC opened at $75.70 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

