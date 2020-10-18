Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.05.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after acquiring an additional 985,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,081,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,376 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,468,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

