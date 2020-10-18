Reviewing Aphria (APHA) and The Competition

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -77.50 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.73

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 112.37%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 97.53%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

