Reviewing CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & Cedar Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:CDR)

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CYRELA BRAZIL R/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cedar Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cedar Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYRELA BRAZIL R/S $955.30 million 1.84 $105.41 million N/A N/A Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.58 $1.08 million $0.45 2.07

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 10.33% 7.49% 3.97% Cedar Realty Trust -10.89% -4.52% -1.25%

Dividends

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S beats Cedar Realty Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.