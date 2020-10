Reviewing Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) and Covanta (OTCMKTS:CVA)

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) and Covanta (NYSE:CVA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Environmental Power alerts:

72.4% of Covanta shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Covanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Power and Covanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A Covanta -1.01% -5.69% -0.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Environmental Power and Covanta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Covanta 0 5 3 0 2.38

Covanta has a consensus price target of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 47.08%. Given Covanta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Covanta is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Power and Covanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Covanta $1.87 billion 0.57 $10.00 million $0.07 115.86

Covanta has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

Risk and Volatility

Environmental Power has a beta of 4.48, meaning that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covanta has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Environmental Power beats Covanta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste (EfW) process; and offers waste management solutions, such as site clean-up, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions, reverse distribution, transportation and logistics, recycling, and depackaging. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 41 EfW operations, 14 transfer stations, 20 material processing facilities, four landfills, two wood waste energy projects, one regional metals recycling facility, and one ash processing facility. Covanta Holding Corporation has a strategic partnership with the Green Investment Group Limited to develop EfW projects in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.