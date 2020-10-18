Reviewing FSD Pharma (HUGE) and Its Peers

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FSD Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FSD Pharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 -$39.20 million -0.39 FSD Pharma Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.73

FSD Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68% FSD Pharma Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FSD Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 FSD Pharma Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 108.41%. Given FSD Pharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FSD Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

FSD Pharma rivals beat FSD Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

