Reviewing Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) & Telenav (OTCMKTS:TNAV)

Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) and Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Telenav shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telenav shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Ecology has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenav has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Ecology and Telenav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ecology 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenav 0 1 1 0 2.50

Telenav has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.70%. Given Telenav’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than Global Ecology.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ecology and Telenav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A Telenav -4.16% -5.57% -1.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Ecology and Telenav’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telenav $240.35 million 0.81 -$930,000.00 $0.06 68.83

Global Ecology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telenav.

Summary

Telenav beats Global Ecology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ecology

Global Ecology Corporation, through its subsidiary and joint ventures, engages in the production and sale of soil and water remediation technologies. Its products include Mobile PureWater System, a mobile water purification system for use in areas where safe and clean drinking water is scarce or affected by natural disasters; and IMS1000, an ionized mineral solution for treating reservoirs, lakes, and other large bodies of water, as well as for large HVAC systems, waste water systems, drilling water de-contamination, and various agricultural applications. The company's products also comprise soil remediation products, including natural fertilizers/soil additives and compost products for enhancing crop yield and turf growth. It has a strategic partnership with International Renewable Energy Organization. The company was formerly known as Homeland Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Global Ecology Corporation in August 2009. Global Ecology Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Telenav GPS Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

