Reviewing NIO (NYSE:NIO) and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (NYSE:ELIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NIO has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NIO and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 2 3 6 0 2.36 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIO presently has a consensus price target of $17.05, indicating a potential downside of 40.15%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIO and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $1.12 billion 26.00 -$1.62 billion ($1.59) -17.91 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -85.02% N/A -46.70% ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIO beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

