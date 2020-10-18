Riverview Trust Co Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

PG stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

