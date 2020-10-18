Riverview Trust Co Sells 935 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 504.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $2,851,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

