Robert (Rob) Towner Buys 820,606 Shares of Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) Stock

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) insider Robert (Rob) Towner bought 820,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,618.18 ($17,584.41).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Triangle Energy (Global)

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a 78.75% interest in Cliff Head Oil Field with a production license covering 72 square kilometers and the oil filed covering 6 square kilometers, located in Perth Basin, Western Australia.

