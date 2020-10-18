Robert W. Baird Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The company had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth $184,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.