Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel’s FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 261,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

