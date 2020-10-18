Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$53.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$46.81 and a 12-month high of C$67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.96.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

