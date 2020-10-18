Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 80,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 108,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.