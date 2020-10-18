Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

