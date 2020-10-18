Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.09.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $307.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $168.12 and a 12-month high of $310.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.