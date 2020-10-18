Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€155.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.35 ($175.70).

HNR1 stock opened at €128.80 ($151.53) on Thursday. Hannover Rück SE has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is €136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.82.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

