Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

