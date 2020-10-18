RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of RPT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $420.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

