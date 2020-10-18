Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,828 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

