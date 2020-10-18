Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.30.

SAFM opened at $125.36 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -119.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.12%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

