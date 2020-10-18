Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $41,225,018.80 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 705,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $41,225,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $57.94 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,470,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

