Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 182.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,893 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

